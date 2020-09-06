Ofosua Evicted from GMB 2020 despite Emerging Most Innovative

Eastern Region’s Ofosua has been evicted from the Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB 2020) beauty pageant ahead of the grand finale.

Ofosua failed to make the final six (6) for the grand finale despite winning the Most Innovative Contestant of the Night award.

For Eastern Region’s Ofosua, her project was on blindness, Naa‘s project was on dyslexia, whereas Central Region’s Afriyie enlightened everyone one vocational training.

Talata educated the audience on early child marriage whiles Ahafo Region’s Abena enlightened everyone on child abuse.

Northern Region’s Zuzu did an emotional presentation on obstetric fistula, and Volta Region’s Kafui was on helping needy but brilliant students.

In the end, Greater Accra Region’s Naa also emerged as the Star Performer of the Night.

In effect, six (6) contestants including Naa, Kafui, Afriyie, Zuzu, Abena, and Talata have made it to the GMB 2020 grand finale.

The grand finale of the prestigious Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020 beauty pageant is slated for Sunday, September 20, 2020.

There were both dance and musical performances from the Ghana Dance Ensemble and ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ hitmaker Kurl Songx, respectively.

The show was anchored by regular hosts Johnnie Hughes Beresford and Anita Akua Akuffo.

The judges were Linda Ampah, Michelle Attoh, and Adjetey Anang.

To power your favourite contestant to win the ultimate, vote for her by dialing *713*19# and following prompts.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

