UCC Students Allegedly Attacked by Armed Robbers on Campus

UCC students have been attacked by arm-wielding robbers on campus while they were reading.

Two students have reportedly been stabbed and are in critical condition.

The sad incident occurred in the night of Monday, October 12, 2020.

The attack on students on campus brought activities into a total halt as student rushed to their various halls of residence.

According to reports, the armed robbers had guns as well as knives on them, and they attacked two (2) lecture halls, thus CALC and LT.

