DOWNLOAD: Wizkid – Made In Lagos Album

Wizkid drops the ‘Made in Lagos’ album, a much awaited masterpiece from the ‘Star Boy’.

The 14-track ‘Made in Lagos’ album has songs like ‘Smile’, ‘No Stress’, ‘True Love’, ‘Sweet One’, and ‘Essence’.

Wizkid featured the likes of Burna Boy, Damian Marley, Skepta, Terri, Ella Mai, and H.E.R. on this album.

Stream ‘Made In Lagos’ album by Wizkid below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

