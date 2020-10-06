Fan accuses Stonebwoy and Davido of Beating Him Mercilessly — VIDEO

A fan of Stonebwoy has accused him and Davido of beating him mercilessly after a short video he allegedly captured from their new music video shoot popped up on Instagram.

The fan, name unknown, has revealed that he was first called by Stonebwoy‘s bouncer to the balcony of the apartment where the video was being shot.

According to him, Stonebwoy‘s bouncer showed him the video and started asking him questions about who posted it and why.

The fan added that he told, and explained to the bouncer that he never shared any video on the platform.

He also stated in the video that he told the bouncer he is even a big fan of Stonebwoy and will not do that.

Moments later, Stonebwoy came in, slapped and dragged him on the ground like a thief, he revealed further.

According to the fan, Davido also joined later with the team and also started beating him.

The fan said, Stonebwoy later told the security that he has stolen their $50,000 so they should take him to the Police Station or get him arrested.

He furthered that on their way, he lend the team GHc200 to buy fuel in the car, however, they failed to give it back to him after he asked for it.

He reveals he is felling very weak and has since tagged Stonebwoy or the people fans follow as evil.



Davido and his DMW crew including latest signee Liya have been in Ghana since last Saturday.

He recorded a song with Stonebwoy when he touched down and the video has been shot.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments