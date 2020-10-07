Ghana Models Awards 2020 Comes Off on 14th November at Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel

The third edition of Ghana’s first ever modeling awards scheme the Ghana Models Awards, has been announced by the organizers ‘Shades and Powder’ for the 14th of November 2020 at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel at 7pm in Accra.

The Founder of the event Jerry Wonder, today stated that the event is back after a 3 year hiatus and will be consistent henceforth.

He said the new partnership with the Models Association of Ghana as an organizing partner, will enhance the event and increase its credibility.

He added that this year’s edition would, as usual, celebrate modelling talents both of Ghanaian and non – Ghanaian descent who have excelled in the modelling industry in Ghana and abroad including legends of the profession.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘The Future of Modelling as a Profession In Ghana’.

According to the Founder of the Ghana Models Awards Jerry Wonder, a partnership between the franchise holders of the event and the Models Association of Ghana (MAG), will ensure that the Ghana Models Awards becomes consistent annually.

“We have done our best the count trying to put the show together twice; one of which made history as the first ever modelling awards scheme in the country. And now, it is time for the event to grow into the future, hence our decision to partner the Models Association of Ghana (M.A.G)”, he explained.

A pioneer model in Ghana and a founding member of the Models Association of Ghana (M.A.G) Lord Ameyao Gidiglo on behalf of M.A.G expressed his excitement about the partnership.

“This partnership will catapult the modelling industry in Ghana to a greater height and increase professional standards in the industry. It will also lay the foundation for upcoming modelling talents to explore career opportunities”, he said.

The organizers have stated that this year’s edition will celebrate models, as well as stakeholders, who have excelled in the profession and have contributed to the positive growth of the industry.

Special awards will also be given to models who have devoted their time, effort and resources to the development of their immediate society through community service and leadership initiatives.

Earlier, international Top Model Grace Quaye was announced as the face of the Ghana Models Awards 2020. According to the organizers, she was chosen based on her fast rising international career after emerging as a homegrown Ghanaian model and her leadership drive. She was further described as the future of modelling in Ghana.

The Ghana Models Awards is the only annual event in Ghana that celebrates models working in Ghana; as well as Ghanaian models working abroad.

This year’s event will employ very strict COVID-19 safety precautionary measures as part of the fight against the deadly disease. The organizers have therefore, limited the seating capacity to a reduced number of half the event hall size.

Submitted by: Shine Publication

