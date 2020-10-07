Juliet Ibrahim Creates Marriage Rumors as New Photos Hits Online

Juliet Ibrahim has sparked marriage rumor as new photos and video of the Ghanaian actress hits the internet.

In the content available by PlugTimes.com, the entrepreneur is seen white wedding photoshoot with Nigerian DJ and event host VJ Adams.

Both Juliet Ibrahim and VJ Adams remain tight-lipped over whether it is a real, private wedding ceremony or not.

While some fans believe it is real, other are of the view that it is probably a promotional photoshoot for a fashion brand.

The two (2) have over the years kept their respective relationship matters private.

Since her marriage with Kwadwo Safo Jnr. hit the rock in 2014, she has particularly kept her love life in secrecy.

Check the photos out:















Comments

comments