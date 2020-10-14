Sista Afia: If I Join No Bra Day Boys Will Die

Sista Afia has reacted after there were calls for her to join the ‘No Bra Day’ challenge on 13th October, 2020.

According to the BK Records act, she is aware of how endowed she is in front.

However, a move to join the ‘No Bra Day‘ challenge is likely to cause trouble among young men, Sista Afia added.

The Ghanaian singer took to social media microblog Twitter to make this known.

She tweeted: “So many people asking me for my NO BRA pic, but the boobs I got blessed with ehh if I do “No bra” today herhhhh boys “ la wu”.”

So many people asking me for my NO BRA pic, but the boobs I got blessed with ehh if I do “No bra” today herhhhh boys “ la wu”. pic.twitter.com/E3IN8xqkR3 — #STREET OUT NOW 💕QUEENSOLOMON (@sista_afia) October 13, 2020

Sista Afia is currently promoting her single ‘Street’ featuring Fameye.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments