Sista Afia: If I Join No Bra Day Boys Will Die

PlugTimes.com October 14, 2020
Sista Afia has reacted after there were calls for her to join the ‘No Bra Day’ challenge on 13th October, 2020.

According to the BK Records act, she is aware of how endowed she is in front.

However, a move to join the ‘No Bra Day‘ challenge is likely to cause trouble among young men, Sista Afia added.

The Ghanaian singer took to social media microblog Twitter to make this known.

She tweeted: “So many people asking me for my NO BRA pic, but the boobs I got blessed with ehh if I do “No bra” today herhhhh boys “ la wu”.”

Sista Afia is currently promoting her single ‘Street’ featuring Fameye.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

