Wahala! Efia Odo says Girls will Start Sleeping with Men Soon for iPhone 12

Efia Odo has stated that girls are about to start sleeping around with men in order to grab one of the newly launched iPhone 12 phone.

The Ghanaian actress and socialite’s comment comes hours after Apple launched the latest model.

On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Apple Inc. launch four (4) models of the all new iPhone 12.

The price of the phone starts from $699 (GHc4,000) for the iPhone 12 Mini and the highest being iPhone 12 Max Pro which starts from $1,099 (GHc6,400).

These figures are relatively high for the average Ghanaian girl to afford the phone.

Efia Odo‘s comment is borne out of the pretence that many girls who are not working are able to get hold of these phones.

This form of act has always been alluded with these girls sleeping with rich men who eventually buy it for them.

Bitches bout to suck some dick for that iPhone 12 😂😂😂😂 — EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) October 13, 2020

The vociferous Efia Odo recently stated that men should stop dating broke girls because they would do same if they are not rich.

