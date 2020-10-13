Wendy Shay Threatens to Sue FDA and Gaming Commission

Wendy Shay has threatened to take the Food & Drugs Authority, and Gaming Commission of Ghana to court.

The Ghanaian musician has in recent been ‘fighting’ to overturn the law that bars celebrities from endorsing alcoholic beverages, and gaming.

Wendy Shay‘s call comes after the Gaming Commission also revealed that celebrities are not allowed to endorse gaming firms or its products.

According to the Rufftown Records act who was recently signed as an ambassador by BetPlanet, she is ready to take these two (2) bodies to the human rights court.

She has since called on other Ghanaian celebrities to put differences aside and join forces to fight against this.

Wendy Shay took to social media microblog Twitter to register her displeasure.

She tweeted:

GH Celebs can we put our differences aside and fight the system ??

I guess we don’t know how powerful we are …

Well I’m taking the FDA and Gaming commission to the Human Rights Court

Celebs are also Ghanaians and deserve better !!

Ghana wake Up !!

At the moment, there has been no message of approval from any of the celebrities, including those who were also signed on to BetPlanet.

Recently, Bullet revealed that he may be forced to move Rufftown Records to Nigeria if these stringent laws are not amended.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

