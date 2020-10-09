VIDEO PREMIERE: Kuami Eugene – Show Body ft. Falz

Kuami Eugene drops the visuals to ‘Show Body’, a single off his ‘Son Of Africa’ album.

The song ‘Show Body’ features Nigerian musician Falz.

The official music video makes use of some elegant African wears.

Check the official music video to Kuami Eugene‘s ‘Show Body’ out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

