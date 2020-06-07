Joan of Date Rush confirms she has Mental Disorder

Joan, a participant of Date Rush matchmaking show has affirmed that she is suffering from schizophrenia.

The WebMD defines the condition as a chronic, severe mental disorder that affects the way a person thinks, acts, and expresses emotions.

After her episode on Date Rush, there were reports stating that she is mentally not well.

Reacting to the reports on the Date Rush Reunion edition, the young lady who was picked by William confirmed it.



When host Anita Akuffo asked whether she expelled from the United States, she noted that she has never traveled.

Joan however noted that her foreign accent is locally acquired and did not confirm whether the drug addiction report is true or false.

During the Reunion show, she complained that William is not giving her the necessary attention.

She recounted how she calls him rather, all the time.

After their session, Anita took the opportunity to educate viewers on the need to stop stigmatization, and help such persons.

Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.