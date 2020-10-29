VIDEO PREMIERE: Sista Afia – Sika ft. Kweku Flick

Sista Afia drops ‘Sika’, a masterpiece that brings to life her prowess in the art of music.

Featuring Kweku Flick, ‘Sika‘ music video shows some white luxury cars and beautiful girls.

There is a cameo by Oseikrom Sikanii.

Watch and enjoy ‘Sika‘ by Sista Afia featuring Kweku Flick below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

