VIDEO PREMIERE: Sista Afia – Sika ft. Kweku Flick

PlugTimes.com October 29, 2020
Sista Afia Sika Kweku Flick music video

Sista Afia drops ‘Sika’, a masterpiece that brings to life her prowess in the art of music.

Featuring Kweku Flick, ‘Sika‘ music video shows some white luxury cars and beautiful girls.

There is a cameo by Oseikrom Sikanii.

Watch and enjoy ‘Sika‘ by Sista Afia featuring Kweku Flick below:

