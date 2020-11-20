20 Models to be Selected for Pose For Africa Reality TV Show

All is set for the Pose For Africa reality TV show auditions and twenty (20) models will make it to the house.

This was made known by organisers Askof Productions during a media soiree at the premises of NMJ Ghana in Adenta on Monday.

The auditions will be held at the Africa Regent Hotel in Accra, Ghana on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 8.00am prompt.

The Pose For Africa reality TV show is an all-female contest and open to models (including freelancers) between 18 to 28 years.

Speaking at the event, CEO of Askof Productions Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum popularly known as Efiada Hemaa placed emphasis on franchise, eligibility, and more.

“It was birthed by us in Ghana so if there is going to an extension it will still be by us. We are just going to open up the franchise to other people that also want it,” she stated.

COO of NMJ Ghana Mimi Andani Michaels reiterated that “inasmuch as we will portray a lot of Ghanaian stuffs, I believe that you will see a Tanzanian, Kenyan relating to that — its almost the same. So it’s not just about projecting Ghana but its about projecting Africa through Ghana.”

There will be 13 weeks of intriguing moments from the Pose For Africa house, including weekly tasks, over 200 photoshoot sessions, and more to uphold culture and tourism in Africa.

An opportunity to walk on an international runway, modeling contract, car, and other amazing prizes are up for grabs.

Prospective contestants should visit pose4africa.askofproductions.com/register to register.

Present at the media soiree were Michael B. Pratt (guest judge), Chris Nunies (judge). Others were Nana Obokese Ampah, the Apagyehen of Asebu Traditional area of Central Region, former Big Brother Africa contestant and comedian DKB, as well as event host cum model Achieva Evans.

Pose 4 Africa reality TV show is powered by Askof Productions and produced by NMJ Ghana.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

