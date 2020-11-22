Emelia Brobbey’s Bald-head for Lead Role in New Movie Gets People Talking — SEE PHOTOS

Actress Emelia Brobbey has gone hairless for her lead role in the movie ‘The Big Six’.

The Ghanaian wears a bald-head with just a inches of hair left over her head.

PlugTimes.com understands she plays the role of a slave who fought against her masters in order to save other slaves.

The bald-head photos of actress Emelia Brobbey has got netizens talking as she gets into this character for the first time.

This is not the first a Ghanaian actress has shaved the hair for a movie role.

In November 2013, actress Nana Ama McBrown also went bald to play the role of a widower.

‘The Big Six’ movie which got Emelia Brobbey shave her hair is from the camp of Famous Multimedia headed by Benjamin Sarpong.

Check out the photos of the actress through the lens of photographer Smith Imaging:

















Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

