Don Rhymer, GibiChris, and HD Evicted from TV3 Mentor 2020

PlugTimes.com November 22, 2020
TV3 Mentor 2020 GibiChris

Don Rhymer, GibiChris, and HD have been evicted from the ongoing TV3 Mentor 2020 reality TV show.

Their eviction follows a successful ‘Gospel Night’ edition which saw contestant serenades viewers with some fine gospel tunes from Ghana and across the continent.

The three (3) evictees together with Xnaiq, and Kweku Bany were the bottom five (5) after the night’s event, however, the latter two (2) were saved by the judges.

TV3 Mentor 2020 HD evicted

Ayeyi emerged as the Star Performer of the Night, whereas Netty and Hyndu received the golden buzzer from judges Edem, and Adina respectively.

The event was anchored by regular hosts Nana Kwadwo Addo and MzGee with Bessa Simons, Appietus, Edem, and Adina as judges.

There was a performance from multiple award-winning gospel singer Joe Mettle.

TV3 Mentor 2020 Netty

The remaining contestants now include Ayeyi, Abyna Morgan, Kweku Bany, Sena Vocals, Netty, Xnaiq and Hyndu.

Host Nana Kwadwo Addo also announced the activation of the power for fans to vote evicted contestants back to the competition.

To power your favourite contestant to win, vote via SMS *713*13# and follow the prompts.

TV3 Mentor 2020 is powered by TV3 Ghana and airs live every Sunday at 8.00 pm.

TV3 Mentor 2020 Don Rhymer evicted

TV3 Mentor 2020 Abyna Morgan

