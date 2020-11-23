Abeiku Santana honoured by Gospel 360 Africa for Pioneering LIVE Worship on Radio in Ghana’s Broadcasting

Widely acclaimed as the initiator of the now popular live worship sessions on radio Dr Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, host of the ‘Ekwanso Dwoodwoo’ Drive time show on Okay 101.7 Fm and the Managing Director of Kaya Tours Ltd & Kaya Management Service , has been honored for his exceptional contribution to Ghana’s Gospel Industry.

It all started about 20 years ago when Abeiku Santana among other media personalities brought Cindy Thompson, Esther Smith, Noble Nketsiah just to mention a few into the public limelight.

From the days of Ashh 101.7 FM in Kumasi and Adom 106.3 FM in Tema , Abeiku Santana will occasionally bring Gospel Singers and their instrumentalists on his Drivetime show to minister live to listeners.

The studios of Okay FM was on the afternoon of Friday 20th November, flooded with a team from one of the renowned Christian media agencies, Gospel 360 Africa, led by Andy Favored and flanked by several A-list Gospel artistes.

Present to honor the Ace broadcaster were the multiple award winning acts, Joe Mettle and MOG Music, legendary Cindy Thompson, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Abena Serwaah Ophelia, Rev Thomas Yawson among several personalities.

Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, a chattered Media Practitioner from Global Academy of Finance & Management, was presented with several Gospel 360 Africa branded souvenirs, a citation of honor, a plaque, a customized cake, among others.

The entire studio was filled with euphoria as the honoree looked genuinely surprised and expressed his appreciation for the kind gesture and honor bestowed upon him.

Abeiku Santana is listed among the top 100 tourism Influencers in Africa.

