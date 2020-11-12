BREAKING: Ex-president Rawlings is Dead

Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, the former president of the Republic of Ghana has died.

The death of J J Rawlings comes about a week after he was admitted at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for an undisclosed ailment.

He was confirmed dead by the medical officers of the health facility in the morning of Thursday, November 11, 2020.

The Ghanaian stateman died at the age of 73.

The late Jerry John Rawlings served as the Head of State of Ghana between 31 December 1981 – 7 January 1993. He also served as the 1st president of the 4th Republic of Ghana 7 January 1993 – 7 January 2001.

Our prayers and thoughts are with the family.

About Late Jerry John Rawlings

Jerry John Rawlings was born in June 1947 in Accra, Ghana, to Victoria Agbotui, an Ewe from Dzelukope, Keta and James Ramsey John, a chemist from Castle Douglas in Kirkcudbrightshire, Scotland.

James Ramsey John was married in England to someone else and his descendants now live in Newcastle and London. Rawlings attended Achimota School and a military academy at Teshie.

Rawlings is married to Nana Konadu Agyeman, who he met while at Achimota College. They have three daughters: Zanetor Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, Amina Rawlings; and one son, Kimathi Rawlings.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.