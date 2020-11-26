Debris of Car in Quamina MP’s Accident Shows its Severity — PHOTOS

Quamina MP has today [Thursday], November 26, 2020 survived an accident and the debris shows it was really a terrible one.

The white SUV has its windscreen, area around the bonnet ripped off.

The musician was travelling in it with his father when the accident occurred on the Akosombo road.

It is currently not known who was driving the car.

However, the driver’s side appears to be the most affected area.

Reports reaching us indicates that Quamina MP‘s father is in critical condition and has been rushed to the hospital to seek medical attention.

Check the car debris out:







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

