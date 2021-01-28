COVID-19 Testing is Free in Ghana for Walk-in Requests — Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health has announced that COVID-19 testing in Ghana is absolutely free for all walk-in requests.

In effect, public laboratories offering walk-in services for COVID-19 testing are only allowed to charge persons who are travelling.

This has been made known in a statement dated 27th January 2021, and signed by the Acting Chief Director of the sector ministry Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari.

Part of the statement reads “all other walk-in requests such as ill health, contact tracing and exposure must be done free-of-charge using public resources.”

