Ghana DJ Awards 2020 Winners – See Full List

The Ghana DJ Awards 2020 winners have been announced at a beautiful ceremony on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Accra.

Among the winners were DJ Vyrusky (he wonthe ‘Overall DJ of the Year’ and ‘Artiste DJ of the Year’), DJ Pho, Master Que, and DJ Xpliph.

The award ceremony which was hosted by Andy Dosty saw performances from Shatta Wale, DopeNation, Bosom P-Yung, Teflon Flexx, Wendy Shay and more.

Check the full list of winners at Ghana DJ Awards 2020 out!

ARTISTE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vyrusky

CLUB/PUB DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Wallpaper

EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Pho

VIDEO DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Xpliph

BEST INTERNATONAL GHANAIAN DJ

DJ Fiifi (UK)

MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR

Hiplife Lives On Mixtape – DJ Aberga

RECORD DJ OF THE YEAR

Papabills

SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR

Master Que

MOBILE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Cil

DJ/ARTISTE COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

DJ Mic Smith & All Stars – Juju

GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR

KOK – Live FM

REGGAE DJ OF THE YEAR

King Lagazee

DJ SONG OF THE YEAR

OofetsÉ” – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright

BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (NON-GHANAIAN)

DJ Big N (Nigeria)

STUDENT DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ 3 Points

MALE DJ OF THE YEAR

Mr. Shark

FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Akel

MC/HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR

Abeiku Sarkcess

YUNG DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Switch

DISCOVERY DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vacation

CENTRAL ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Aroma

NORTHERN ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR

SOUTHERN ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vyrusky

LOCKDOWN DJ OF THE YEAR

OVERALL DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vyrusky

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Lovin Cee

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

