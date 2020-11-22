Sarkodie and I Are No Cool Like That — Stonebwoy reveals

Stonebwoy has stated that he is no longer showing friendliness between Sarkodie and him.

This is borne out of the unfortunate incident that occurred at Sarkodie‘s Black Love Virtual Concert.

According to Stonebwoy, no one should be deceived to think he is on very cool terms with the Sarkcess Music boss.

Stonebwoy says there are a lot of people he has dealt with in the industry in the past who wronged him but didn’t let it out.

Although hurt for what happened during the night, Stonebwoy says he still loves Sarkodie.

He also registers his disappointment in reporting the case to the Police.

Once he is cool I’m cool

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

