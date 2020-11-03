John Mahama Reacts to Sarkodie, Samini’s Songs to NPP & Akufo-Addo — VIDEO

John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has had a word at Sarkodie and Samini’s latest songs.

On Monday, Samini released ‘Kpoyaka’, an endorsement song to H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, ahead of the 2020 Ghana General Elections.

Sarkodie also released ‘Happy Day’ featuring Kuami Eugene later in the night.

Reacting to this, the ex-president has stated emphatically that he does not have anything against Sarkodie and Samini, however, he likes them.

He further told Francis Abban on Starr FM’s ‘Morning Starr’ that he even loves songs by the High Grade Family boss.

John Mahama also added that he no longer involve celebrities in his campaign trains because it leads to destruction of their careers.

According to him, unfortunately when musicians who endorse politicians get their careers being ruined eventually.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

