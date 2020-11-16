John Mahama Signs Late J. J Rawlings’ Book of Condolence

NDC flagbearer John Mahama has signed the Book of Condolence for the late Jerry John Rawlings.

This comes a day after a vigil was held in honour of the former president of the Republic of Ghana.

John Mahama was accompanied by his wife and former First Lady Lordina Mahama.

He wrote: “You played many parts and had such a profound impact on our country and our lives. #HonouringJerryRawlings”

It follows his initial visit to the family right after the death of the 1st President of the 4th Republic of Ghana.

Last week, there were reports that the presidential candidate of the NDC was barred from signing the book.

The book of condolence of the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has been opened at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra, Ghana.

At the grounds, John Mahama met the family of the the man once tagged ‘Junior Jesus.’

A huge painting of the late charismatic leader hangs on the wall as a Ghana flag stands left table.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

