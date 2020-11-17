Kaakie Welcomes First Baby

Kaakie has given birth to her first child with her husband popularly known as ‘Spider’.

The Ghanaian dancehall singer’s new born is a girl, PlugTimes.com can reveal.

Kaakie‘s delivery of her baby girl comes barely ten (10) month her marriage ceremony.

The former Xtra Large Music act announces this with some beautiful baby bump photos, showing moments of her pregnancy.

PlugTimes.com understands Kaakie had a successful delivery of her baby girl few days ago.

Since Kaakie went into hiatus in 2016, she has tried as much as possible to shield information about her love life.

At the time, she moved to the United Kingdom to continue her studies.

Check out the baby bump photos of the new mother in town Kaakie:









Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

