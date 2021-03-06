Hlaudi Motsoeneng Visit Jacob Zuma at Nkandla

South Africa formal President, Jacob Zuma has again hosted another personality in his house at Nkandla for a meeting.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng, African Content Movement (ACM) visited Jacob Zuma for a cup of tea. Motsoeneng has been a strong supporter of Zuma and was the former Chairperson of the SABC when Zuma was in power.

Zuma’s daughter Duduzile shared some snaps of the “tea party” on social media.

Hallmark of today’s tea with @PresJGZuma Hlaodi Motsoaneng,vilified4implementation of 90% Local content in Favour of SA Artists.A visionary who led SABC,paid salaries&never retrenched anyone.2day SABC Employees r shown flames.Thank you Hlaodi4Putting SA first.We miss u at SABC pic.twitter.com/HmgOpCUChN — Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) March 5, 2021

