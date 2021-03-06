Moesha Boduong cites the 3 Demons Blocking the Shine of Ghanaian Movies

Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong has disclosed some three cancers, that according to her, have jeopardized the once vibrant Ghanaian movie industry.

The actress, seemingly worried about the ‘collapse’ of the industry said these problems, if not properly looked into, could completely ruin the little hope left.

Speaking in an interview with Elsie Lamar on Ghanaweb’s Talkertainment, Moesha cited the lack of financial assistance as one of the key impediments hindering the growth of the industry.

She said lack of funds have nailed the ambitions of most people can produce quality movies for the Ghanaian market.

“We lack finance, most producers and actresses now are making movies out of their own pocket with no assistance. We hardly make that much and the little we get goes into these movies,” Moesha stated.

Another reason according to her, is that most corporate organizations in the country have been extremely hesitant when it comes to investing their monies into movies.

“We need money to produce a really good movie. I have been to a couple of offices for sponsors and keep getting NO as a response. It’s really frustrating,” she added.

Also, with the issue of inadequate cinemas in Ghana, Moesha had this to say:

“We need a lot of cinemas. In Nigeria, they have a lot of cinemas so even if you produce your movies, at least during the premiere you make so much money. But in Ghana, we have just three cinemas.”

Despite the limitations many local Ghanaian producers suffer, some of them have been churning out high-quality productions in recent times.

The likes of Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Peter Sedofia, and Abdul Salaami have been producing good movies and sweeping prestigious awards in the continent.

Watch the video below from the 10 minutes onwards



Source: GhanaWeb.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments