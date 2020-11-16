Physically-challenged Cobbler Richard Asodji Wins ATEA 2020 ‘Golden Entrepreneur’ Award | See Full List of Winners

The Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards (ATEA) winners have been announced at an august ceremony Accra and Mr. Richard Asodji, a physically-challenged cobbler won the ultimate ‘Golden Entrepreneur’ award.

The 3rd edition of ATEA saw the likes of ex-president J.A. Kuffour, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, and Yvonne Nelson bag the ‘ATEA Walk of Fame’ honours.

Other winners were South Africa’s Rosirang, as well as Prince Akpah (MD, Avance Media).

Also known as the Aliko Dangote Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards (ATEA), the scheme recognises, acknowledges and celebrates Top Entrepreneurs in Africa while encouraging business-minded personalities across the continent to start small.

The event which took place at the Tomreik Hotel in East Legon on Saturday, November 14, 2020 was hosted by the MC extraordinaire Achieva Evans. There were musical performances from Rose Adjei, and Iona Reine.

Check out the full list of winners at the Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards (ATEA) 2020 below:

ATEA Young Entrepreneur Of The Year

Shadrach Owusu

Graphic Designer Of The Year

Phoenix Designs (Windows)

Male Star Entrepreneur Of The Year

Prince Akpah

Female Star Entrepreneur Of The Year

Sister Sandy

Young Achiever Of The Year

RORISANG (South Africa)

Showbiz Star Foundation

Stacy M Foundation

Best CEO Of The Year

Dr. Mary Offei

Fashion Entrepreneur Of The Year – Male

Carlos Osei

Fashion Entrepreneur Of The Year – Female

Abena Takyi

Most Industrious Entrepreneur

Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin

Radio And TV Personality Of The Year

Bernard Avle

Make-Up Artiste Of The Year

Van Gold Make-up

Man Of Excellence

Fadda Dickson

Woman Of Excellence

Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Celebrity Entrepreneur Of The Year

Yvonne Nelson

Most Influential Entrepreneur Of The Year

Prof. Dr. Lamptey

Most Influential Entrepreneur In Entertainment Of The Year

Dr. Fadda Dickson

Most Influential TV Radio Station (online) Of The Year

Magraheb Tv

Photoprenuer Of The Year

Chocolate Shot It

Most Talked-about Entrepreneur

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Most Influential SRC Executive Of The Year

Abdul Zakki

Best Group Entrepreneur Of The Year

HypeNet Group

Buy and Sell Entrepreneur of the Year

Adwoa Yeboah Clothing

Most Influential Blogpreneur of the Year

Kobby Kyei

Entrepreneur Of The Year

Ama GMB

Golden Entrepreneur

Richard Asodji (a physically-challenged cobbler)

ATEA Honors

Mrs. Georgina Nettey

Ama Pratt

Osibo Zaraman

Minalyn Touch

Prophet Kpegah

ATEA Walk Of Fame

H.E. John Agyekum Kuffour

Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Yvonne Nelson

The annual Aliko Dangote Africa Top Entrepreneurs Award is powered by the Aketesia Group.

PlugTimes.com was an official media partner.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

