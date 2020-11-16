Physically-challenged Cobbler Richard Asodji Wins ATEA 2020 ‘Golden Entrepreneur’ Award | See Full List of Winners
The Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards (ATEA) winners have been announced at an august ceremony Accra and Mr. Richard Asodji, a physically-challenged cobbler won the ultimate ‘Golden Entrepreneur’ award.
The 3rd edition of ATEA saw the likes of ex-president J.A. Kuffour, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, and Yvonne Nelson bag the ‘ATEA Walk of Fame’ honours.
Other winners were South Africa’s Rosirang, as well as Prince Akpah (MD, Avance Media).
Also known as the Aliko Dangote Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards (ATEA), the scheme recognises, acknowledges and celebrates Top Entrepreneurs in Africa while encouraging business-minded personalities across the continent to start small.
The event which took place at the Tomreik Hotel in East Legon on Saturday, November 14, 2020 was hosted by the MC extraordinaire Achieva Evans. There were musical performances from Rose Adjei, and Iona Reine.
Check out the full list of winners at the Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards (ATEA) 2020 below:
ATEA Young Entrepreneur Of The Year
Shadrach Owusu
Graphic Designer Of The Year
Phoenix Designs (Windows)
Male Star Entrepreneur Of The Year
Prince Akpah
Female Star Entrepreneur Of The Year
Sister Sandy
Young Achiever Of The Year
RORISANG (South Africa)
Showbiz Star Foundation
Stacy M Foundation
Best CEO Of The Year
Dr. Mary Offei
Fashion Entrepreneur Of The Year – Male
Carlos Osei
Fashion Entrepreneur Of The Year – Female
Abena Takyi
Most Industrious Entrepreneur
Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin
Radio And TV Personality Of The Year
Bernard Avle
Make-Up Artiste Of The Year
Van Gold Make-up
Man Of Excellence
Fadda Dickson
Woman Of Excellence
Shirley Frimpong-Manso
Celebrity Entrepreneur Of The Year
Yvonne Nelson
Most Influential Entrepreneur Of The Year
Prof. Dr. Lamptey
Most Influential Entrepreneur In Entertainment Of The Year
Dr. Fadda Dickson
Most Influential TV Radio Station (online) Of The Year
Magraheb Tv
Photoprenuer Of The Year
Chocolate Shot It
Most Talked-about Entrepreneur
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong
Most Influential SRC Executive Of The Year
Abdul Zakki
Best Group Entrepreneur Of The Year
HypeNet Group
Buy and Sell Entrepreneur of the Year
Adwoa Yeboah Clothing
Most Influential Blogpreneur of the Year
Kobby Kyei
Entrepreneur Of The Year
Ama GMB
Golden Entrepreneur
Richard Asodji (a physically-challenged cobbler)
ATEA Honors
Mrs. Georgina Nettey
Ama Pratt
Osibo Zaraman
Minalyn Touch
Prophet Kpegah
ATEA Walk Of Fame
H.E. John Agyekum Kuffour
Akumaa Mama Zimbi
Yvonne Nelson
The annual Aliko Dangote Africa Top Entrepreneurs Award is powered by the Aketesia Group.
PlugTimes.com was an official media partner.
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.