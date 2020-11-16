News

Physically-challenged Cobbler Richard Asodji Wins ATEA 2020 ‘Golden Entrepreneur’ Award | See Full List of Winners

PlugTimes.com November 16, 2020
The Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards (ATEA) winners have been announced at an august ceremony Accra and Mr. Richard Asodji, a physically-challenged cobbler won the ultimate ‘Golden Entrepreneur’ award.

The 3rd edition of ATEA saw the likes of ex-president J.A. Kuffour, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, and Yvonne Nelson bag the ‘ATEA Walk of Fame’ honours.

Other winners were South Africa’s Rosirang, as well as Prince Akpah (MD, Avance Media).

Also known as the Aliko Dangote Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards (ATEA), the scheme recognises, acknowledges and celebrates Top Entrepreneurs in Africa while encouraging business-minded personalities across the continent to start small.

from right: Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Mona Gucci, Maya seated at ATEA 2020

The event which took place at the Tomreik Hotel in East Legon on Saturday, November 14, 2020 was hosted by the MC extraordinaire Achieva Evans. There were musical performances from Rose Adjei, and Iona Reine.

Check out the full list of winners at the Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards (ATEA) 2020 below:

ATEA Young Entrepreneur Of The Year
Shadrach Owusu

Graphic Designer Of The Year
Phoenix Designs (Windows)

Male Star Entrepreneur Of The Year
Prince Akpah

Female Star Entrepreneur Of The Year
Sister Sandy

Young Achiever Of The Year
RORISANG (South Africa)

Showbiz Star Foundation
Stacy M Foundation

Best CEO Of The Year
Dr. Mary Offei

Fashion Entrepreneur Of The Year – Male
Carlos Osei

Fashion Entrepreneur Of The Year – Female
Abena Takyi

Most Industrious Entrepreneur
Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin

Mona Gucci presenting an award at ATEA 2020

Radio And TV Personality Of The Year
Bernard Avle

Make-Up Artiste Of The Year
Van Gold Make-up

Man Of Excellence
Fadda Dickson

Woman Of Excellence
Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Celebrity Entrepreneur Of The Year
Yvonne Nelson

Most Influential Entrepreneur Of The Year
Prof. Dr. Lamptey

Most Influential Entrepreneur In Entertainment Of The Year
Dr. Fadda Dickson

Most Influential TV Radio Station (online) Of The Year
Magraheb Tv

Photoprenuer Of The Year
Chocolate Shot It

Most Talked-about Entrepreneur
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

 Most Influential SRC Executive Of The Year
Abdul Zakki

Best Group Entrepreneur Of The Year
HypeNet Group

Buy and Sell Entrepreneur of the Year
Adwoa Yeboah Clothing

Most Influential Blogpreneur of the Year
Kobby Kyei

Entrepreneur Of The Year
Ama GMB

Golden Entrepreneur
Richard Asodji (a physically-challenged cobbler)

ATEA Honors
Mrs. Georgina Nettey
Ama Pratt
Osibo Zaraman
Minalyn Touch
Prophet Kpegah

ATEA Walk Of Fame
H.E. John Agyekum Kuffour
Akumaa Mama Zimbi
Yvonne Nelson

The annual Aliko Dangote Africa Top Entrepreneurs Award is powered by the Aketesia Group.

PlugTimes.com was an official media partner.

Mr Richard Asodji, receiving a grinding machine as part of his package, from CEO of Aketesia Group Adu Safowaah
ATEA Walk of Fame honourees Akumaa Mama Zimbi, and Yvonne Nelson
Sister Sandy receives her ATEA 2020 plaque on live TV. Events Director Odame Lisbon doing the presentation

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

