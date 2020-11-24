Sports

Rennes 1 vs 2 Chelsea — UCL HIGHLIGHTS

PlugTimes.com November 24, 2020
Rennes 1 - 2 Chelsea ucl goals highlights

Chelsea pipped Stade Rennes 2-1 in the match day 4 of the UEFA Champions League.

An 85th minute goal from Sehrou Guirassy was not enough as Olivier Giroud added another to Callum Hudson-Odoi‘s opener.

It is a vital 3-point picked by Frank Lampard‘s side when they were hosted at the Roazhon Park in Rennes, Britany, France.

Watch the highlights below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

