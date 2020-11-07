Team News: Chelsea Squad vs Sheffield United
Chelsea’s squad to face Sheffield United has been announced with Kovacic in the starting line up.
Manager Frank Lampard sticks to his favourite 4-3-3 formation.
Mendy is in the post as the London side looks forward to another possible clean sheet.
GOALKEEPER
Mendy
DEFENDERS
James, Thiago Silva (c), Zouma
MIDFIELDERS
Chilwell, Kovacic, Kante, Mount
FORWARDS
Ziyech, Abraham, Werner
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
