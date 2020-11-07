Sports

Team News: Chelsea Squad vs Sheffield United

PlugTimes.com November 7, 2020

Chelsea’s squad to face Sheffield United has been announced with Kovacic in the starting line up.

Manager Frank Lampard sticks to his favourite 4-3-3 formation.

Mendy is in the post as the London side looks forward to another possible clean sheet.

GOALKEEPER
Mendy

DEFENDERS
James, Thiago Silva (c), Zouma

MIDFIELDERS
Chilwell, Kovacic, Kante, Mount

FORWARDS
Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

