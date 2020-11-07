Team News: Chelsea Squad vs Sheffield United

Chelsea’s squad to face Sheffield United has been announced with Kovacic in the starting line up.

Manager Frank Lampard sticks to his favourite 4-3-3 formation.

Mendy is in the post as the London side looks forward to another possible clean sheet.

GOALKEEPER

Mendy

DEFENDERS

James, Thiago Silva (c), Zouma

MIDFIELDERS

Chilwell, Kovacic, Kante, Mount

FORWARDS

Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

