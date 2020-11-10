VIDEO: How Ginimbi Spent Last Night on Earth Before His Tragic Accident

Ginimbi, the Zimbabwean millionaire’s death has caused upset to many people.

He died in a tragic accident when he was returning home from a night club event.

Ginimbi died together with two (2) other ladies after the car he was riding eventually went up in flames.

A footage of his last minutes on earth [inside the night club] has surfaced and it looks so sad.

In the video, Ginimbi is seen partying as he makes merry with his clique inside the night club.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

