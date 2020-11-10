Entertainment

VIDEO: How Ginimbi Spent Last Night on Earth Before His Tragic Accident

PlugTimes.com November 10, 2020
Ginimbi

Ginimbi, the Zimbabwean millionaire’s death has caused upset to many people.

He died in a tragic accident when he was returning home from a night club event.

Ginimbi died together with two (2) other ladies after the car he was riding eventually went up in flames.

A footage of his last minutes on earth [inside the night club] has surfaced and it looks so sad.

In the video, Ginimbi is seen partying as he makes merry with his clique inside the night club.

View this post on Instagram

This is how Zimbabwean millionaire @ginimbi spent his last night on earth before his tragic motor accident with two (2) other ladies. ¦ ¦ #PlugTimesHQ #ginimbi #reels #reel

A post shared by PlugTimes.com 🇬🇭 (@plugtimeshq) on

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

