Meet Miss Hotlegs Ghana 2020 Top 12 Finalists

The twelve (12) finalist of the prestigious Miss Hotlegs Ghana 2020 beauty pageant have been announced.

This comes, less than a fortnight to the grand finale which is set for November 21, 2020 at the Ellisa Hospitality & Hotels, in Kokrobite, Accra.

The finalists include, but not limited to Mimi, Joy, Nana Adwoa, and Bekeara.

Joy Chinonso won the popularity votes on the recently concluded official voting of the beauty pageant.

During the night, Miss Hotlegs Ghana will create just the perfect atmosphere for exhibition of class elegance, beauty and natural talent carried by the beautiful legs of the Ghanaian Queens.

Check the full list of Miss Hotlegs Ghana 2020 Top 12 finalists below:

1. Mimi

2. Nana Yaa Gyasiwaa

3. Gifty Ampong

4. Sandra Banson

5. Bekeara Kuigha

6. Ama Yeboah

7. Esther Quayeson

8. Nana Adwoa

9. Joy Chinonso

10. Winifred Duncan

11. Josephine Srougbo

12. Angelina Essel

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

