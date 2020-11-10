Shatta Michy: I No Longer Spend My Money on Expensive Wigs and Other Unnecessary Items

Shatta Wale’s baby mama Michy has revealed that she no longer spend money on expensive wigs which should cost GHc3,000.

According to her, these days are over and will rather invest it into projects related to building and construction.

In a recent interview with Zionfelix, Michy noted that she used to spend a lot of money on wigs and other items she now deems unnecessary.

She adds that she is now hustling for her own money, a situation that has probably dawned on her to make this decision.

According to Michy, after shunning away from the purchase of these items, she is not dead.

She seem to be living a very fulfilling life as she is now seen looking all that simple but very classic these days.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

