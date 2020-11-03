VIDEO PREMIERE: Sarkodie – Happy Day ft. Kuami Eugene

Sarkodie has released ‘Happy Day’ official music video together with its audio.

The song which features Kuami Eugene has its video shot and directed by Prince Dovlo for the Sarkcess Music boss.

The visuals has some elements of celebration after going through the thick and thin.

There is a cameo role by its producer MOG Beatz, who was on the piano.

Watch and enjoy ‘Happy Day’ music video by Sarkodie below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

