News

You Meet Your Soulmate After You Marry — Afia Schwarzenegger

PlugTimes.com November 16, 2020
Afia Schwarzenegger soulmate marriage married

Afia Schwarzenegger has stated what she deems Ghana’s sole problem — to her, it is none other than what transpires after marriage.

According to the comedienne, in Ghana, one meets his or her soulmate when he or she finally marries.

She took to social media to make this known and it reads “The problem with this country is that you meet your soulmate after getting married.”

Afia Schwarzengger meet soulmate after marriage

This message shared by the Ghanaian socialite has been greeted with a roar of laughter.

It is not known whom she is directing this message to.

Notwithstanding this, some netizens have argued that she probably experienced that after she tied the knot with her ex-husband Lawrence Abrokwah.

Afia Schwarzenegger poses for the cam in her erstwhile house
Afia Schwarzenegger poses for the cam in her erstwhile house

Currently, Afia Schwarzenegger has left her Christian Village home for a new one on the Spintex Road in Accra.

She had a housewarming party on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in the house.

Afia Schwarzenegger‘s housewarming party was a private event which was attended by a few friends.

Afia Schwarzenegger

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close