You Meet Your Soulmate After You Marry — Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger has stated what she deems Ghana’s sole problem — to her, it is none other than what transpires after marriage.

According to the comedienne, in Ghana, one meets his or her soulmate when he or she finally marries.

She took to social media to make this known and it reads “The problem with this country is that you meet your soulmate after getting married.”

This message shared by the Ghanaian socialite has been greeted with a roar of laughter.

It is not known whom she is directing this message to.

Notwithstanding this, some netizens have argued that she probably experienced that after she tied the knot with her ex-husband Lawrence Abrokwah.

Currently, Afia Schwarzenegger has left her Christian Village home for a new one on the Spintex Road in Accra.

She had a housewarming party on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in the house.

Afia Schwarzenegger‘s housewarming party was a private event which was attended by a few friends.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

