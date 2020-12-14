2020/21 Champions League Last 16 Draw Held | See Results

The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw has been held with English sides Manchester City and Liverpool taking on German oppositions.

Chelsea will however play La Liga side Atletico Madrid, whereas Barcelona, and Real Madrid play PSG and Atalanta respectively.

Check the full 2020/21 UCL Draw below:

Monchengladbach VS Manchester City

Lazio VS Bayern Munich

Atletico VS Chelsea

Leipzig VS Liverpool

Porto VS Juventus

Barcelona VS PSG

Sevilla VS Dortmund

Atalanta VS Real Madrid

