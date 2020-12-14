2020/21 Champions League Last 16 Draw Held | See Results
The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw has been held with English sides Manchester City and Liverpool taking on German oppositions.
Chelsea will however play La Liga side Atletico Madrid, whereas Barcelona, and Real Madrid play PSG and Atalanta respectively.
Check the full 2020/21 UCL Draw below:
Monchengladbach VS Manchester City
Lazio VS Bayern Munich
Atletico VS Chelsea
Leipzig VS Liverpool
Porto VS Juventus
Barcelona VS PSG
Sevilla VS Dortmund
Atalanta VS Real Madrid
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
