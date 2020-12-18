Amerado Joins Freemasonry?

Amerado Burner has sparked freemason rumors after he shared of photo of himself wearing a masonic ring.

The Ghanaian rapper’s freemasonry-inspired shot which was not accompanied by any message was shared across his social media accounts.

This has since left some degree of questions as to whether the ‘Yeete Nsem’ host Amerado has joined fraternal organization.

In the photo sighted by Yaw Plug, the ‘Box Of Memories’ rapper points his fist to the lens which focus on the ring.

Despite some netizens alluding the image to Amerado joining freemasonry, his colleagues in the entertainment industry have had an evenness response to it.

Check Amerado out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.