Dir. of Research at Presidency Victor Newman is Dead

Mr Victor Newman, the Director of Research at the Presidency has died.

The death of the Founding Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) follows a short illness.

Mr Victor Newman passed on to eternity on Thursday, December 11, 2020.

He was pronounced dead by the medical officer of the Legon Hospital in Accra.

Mr Newman‘s daughter Dakoa Newman won the Okaikoi South Constituency seat on the ticket of the NPP in the 2020 Elections.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

