Ghana Elections 2020: Fantana celebrates Mother after Winning Jomoro Constituency Seat

Ghanaian singer Fantana celebrates her mother Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey as she wins the Jomoro Constituency race on the NDC’s ticket.

In doing so, the Blown GH act states the people of Jomoro are in good hands.

The ‘Rich Gyal Anthem’ crooner eulogises her mother stating that she is born a leader.

Fantana, 23, also makes known how proud she is of her mother.

Read her full post, as shared across her social media pages below:

Mom, You are the HOPE of JOMORO 👑♥️🙌🏾YOU WON ! 🎉 YOU DID IT! Born LEADER !You are for the PEOPLE ♥️ and we love you!!! I’m sooo proud of you. Jomoro, you guys are in good hands! The FINEST MP, THE REALEST ! Wo y3 GUY!!!! @dorcasaffotoffey We are ready for you!

Dorcas Affo-Toffey hails from Bonyere, a town located in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region, Ghana.

She is an entrepreneur and a philanthropist who was born on May 4, 1973 to the late Stephen Ackah Toffey and Mary Affo Danyi.

Madam Afo-Toffey is married to Joseph Lawrence Ashun and has two daughters — Francine Koffi (Fantana) and Lynelle Koffi (a medical doctor in the USA).

She attended D/C Primary School in Bonyere and gained admission to the Nkroful Agriculture Secondary School in 1986.

After her second cycle education, she went to the USA to join her elder brothers, where she studied Dental Hygiene, Real Estate, Branding and Customer Services.

She had also studied Public Relations, Marketing, and Business Administration.





Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Competence |