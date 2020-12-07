Ghana Elections 2020: Rev. Fr. Campbell Casts Vote for the First Time

Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell, the Parish Priest for the Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra has voted in Ghana for the first time.

The revered clergy who has been in Ghana for a very long time noted that “as a citizen of this country, it feels great to vote.”

He spoke with Angel FM/TV’s Nana Yaa Brefo moments after he successfully went through the voting process.

According to him, he has not voted anywhere before and this year’s becomes his first.

He also encouraged every registered voter to vote because its his/her civic responsibility.

There are four (4) stations at Christ the King Catholic Church.

Today, some 17 million registered voters are expected to vote in the over 33,000 polling stations across the country.

The public election is being spearheaded by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

