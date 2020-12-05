Kasapreko CEO donates Ultra-modern Polyclinic, Nissan Frontier to Wassa Amenfi Central

Kasapreko founder and CEO Dr Kwabena Adjei on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 donated an ultra-modern polyclinic worth Ghs 2 million as well as a Nissan Frontier to the Municipal Health Directorate in the Wassa Amenfi Central municipality (W/R).

The donation is to afford people of Bonuama access to quality healthcare delivery. Construction of the facility commenced two years ago and forms part of Kasapreko’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in various communities around the country.

The polyclinic is composed of three doctors’ consulting rooms, an outpatient department (OPD), emergency ward, delivery suite, officers’ hall, records department, national health insurance department and conference room, as well as an auxiliary nursing department.

The gesture was warmly received by the chiefs and people of Bonuama, who previously had to travel long distances to access quality healthcare. The Omanhene of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area Tetrete Okwamoah Skyrim commended Kasapreko for augmenting government efforts in improving quality health care delivery in the community. He also mentioned the need for people in his community to adopt maintenance culture.

Mr Adjei, who also happens to be an indigene of the community said his company was happy to contribute its quota to the health need of the people.

Meanwhile, Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah reiterated that the health of a people is also their wealth, adding that government will continue to welcome and work with the private sector to improve the quality of health care delivery in the country.









Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

