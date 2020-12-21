Koforidua: Man, 66, Found Dead in Guest House after Checking in with Young Lady

A 66-year-old man has been found dead in a guest house in Koforidua, hours after checking in with a 25-year-old lady.

The deceased who checked in as Williams Agyei on Saturday, December 19, 2020 was on board a red Toyota Corolla car with registration number ER 1614-17.

According to the receptionist, on Sunday, initial efforts to clean the room proved futile after no one responded following several knocks on the door.

The receptionist adds, management was forced to break into the room.

The man lied on the bed motionless and the young lady was nowhere to be found.

The guest house owner eventually reported the case to the Koforiduase-Effiduase Police of the Ghana Police Service.

Investigators went to the scene and on inspection they found several sensual enhancement drugs for men, deep heat spray, unirob polar ice, bendroflumeethiazide tablets and more.

The man’s red bag containing his personal clothes — including some regalias and a black handbag which had an amount of Gh¢2000.

There is no mark of violence on the deceased’s body except foaming on the mouth.

The body has since been deposited at the St Joseph’s Hospital Morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy.





Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

