LIVE STREAM: Akufo-Addo Speaks after Winning 2020 Presidential Elections

These are live scenes from the residence of the new president-elect of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This comes after the Electoral Commission declared the sitting president as the winner of the 2020 Presidential Elections.

Watch the live event below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.