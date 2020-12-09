News

LIVE STREAM: Akufo-Addo Speaks after Winning 2020 Presidential Elections

PlugTimes.com December 9, 2020
Nana Akufo Addo

These are live scenes from the residence of the new president-elect of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This comes after the Electoral Commission declared the sitting president as the winner of the 2020 Presidential Elections.

Watch the live event below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

