Nigerian Lady with Saggy Bo0bs Depressed; Cries Out after Rampant Body-shaming

A 19-year-old Nigerian lady has taken to social media to cry out after being body-shamed severally over her saggy breasts.

According to the lady, she was born that way and that makes it hit close to her tummy.

She adds that she wish everyone had the chance to change her body but its not easy.

The young lady recounts how she has surfaced a lot of insults from some people who see her.

She expresses her thought in the clip below:

Let’s put a stop to body-shaming. A young Nigerian lady is depressed and cries out pic.twitter.com/1CkQrI6XGm — PlugTimes.com (@PlugTimesHQ) December 16, 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

