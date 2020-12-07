WATCH LIVE: Ghana Election 2020 (Twi)

You are watching the live broadcast of the Ghana Elections 2020.

Today, some 17 million registered voters are expected to vote in the over 33,000 polling stations across the country.

The public election is being spearheaded by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

Watch the elections below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

