YouTube, Gmail, Other Google Platforms Down

PlugTimes.com December 14, 2020
YouTube, Gmail, and a number of Google Inc.’s platforms are experiencing a downtime.

The unfortunate incident occurred at about 11.55 HRS (GMT) on Monday, December 14, 2020.

Users who logged into these platforms were greeted with “Temporary Error” messages.

It is a worldwide experience and the massive outage affected platforms like AdSense, and Google Docs.

However, in some countries, Google Search is still up and running, as usual.

It is currently not known what may have caused this downtime.

Google Inc. is yet to release any statement in this regard.

