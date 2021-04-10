See Beautiful Photos from Ayisha Yakubu’s Elegant Marriage Ceremony

TV3’s Ayisha Yakubu has today [10th April 2021) tied the knot with her boyfriend in a very beautiful ceremony.

The newscaster’s marriage ceremony took place in Accra, with an awe-inspiring reception.

Ayisha Yakubu‘s nuptials was attended by close friends and family members of hers and the groom.

The screen goddess wore beguiling dresses and henna decorative designs which added up to her beauty.

Check the photos from Ayisha Yakubu‘s Islamic wedding below:











Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

