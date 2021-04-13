SNATCHED! Wendy Shay Shows She Owns Her ‘Shayning’ Body

Wendy Shay has dropped another beautiful photo of herself, amidst the release of her ‘Nobody’ song.

With preparations underway for the release of the “Shayning Star” album, the RuffTown Records act has shown that she is perfectly bodied.

This, with regards to the latest photo of the Ghanaian singer which has been sighted by PlugTimes.com’s Yaw Plug.

READ ALSO: You Need to See These Beautiful Photos of Date Rush’s Bella

In the photo sighted, Wendy Shay rocks a black jacket on top of a one-piece, black see-through dress and an ivory coloured, tight-fitting under-pant.

She also dons a big round earring and a golden finer ring to match.

Check her out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.