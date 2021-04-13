SNATCHED! Wendy Shay Shows She Owns Her ‘Shayning’ Body

PlugTimes.com April 13, 2021
Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay has dropped another beautiful photo of herself, amidst the release of her ‘Nobody’ song.

With preparations underway for the release of the “Shayning Star” album, the RuffTown Records act has shown that she is perfectly bodied.

This, with regards to the latest photo of the Ghanaian singer which has been sighted by PlugTimes.com’s Yaw Plug.

READ ALSO: You Need to See These Beautiful Photos of Date Rush’s Bella

In the photo sighted, Wendy Shay rocks a black jacket on top of a one-piece, black see-through dress and an ivory coloured, tight-fitting under-pant.

She also dons a big round earring and a golden finer ring to match.

Check her out:

Wendy Shay

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

The King of Bloggers Ghana Innovation Awards 2021

The King Of Bloggers gets Two Nominations at Ghana Innovations Awards 2021

April 13, 2021
Bella Date Rush skin body poolside

Bella of Date Rush sets Internet on Fire with her Latest Poolside Photo

April 13, 2021
Rose Date Rush

VIDEO: Some Date Rush Contestants are ‘Chopping’ Themselves – Rose Reveals

April 12, 2021
Yaw Tog

Netizens Troll Yaw Tog over Accent in “Me” Freestyle

April 12, 2021
Back to top button
Close