Why Twitter is Setting Up its Africa Head Office in Ghana

Twitter has announced its first presence in Africa, a move which is in line with the company’s growth strategy.

According to the social media microblogging site, it is also hiring persons to fill various positions in the new office on the continent.

Twitter on why Ghana was chosen as the headquarters on the continent states that its as a result of the country’s democratic values, free speech, online freedom and Open Internet; which falls in line with what the company advocates for.

It also adds that Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa.

Twitter has already laid foundations through partnerships with Amref Health Africa in Kenya, Afrochella in Ghana, Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) in Nigeria, and The HackLab Foundation in Ghana.

A statement also says “as part of our long-term commitment to the region, we’ll continue to explore compelling ways we can use the positive power of Twitter to strengthen our communities through employee engagement, platform activation, and corporate giving.”

“We still have much to learn but we are excited to listen, learn, and engage. Public conversation is essential to solving problems, building shared ideas, and pushing us all forward together. We can’t wait for the next step on that journey,” the statement adds.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

