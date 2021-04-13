The King Of Bloggers gets Two Nominations at Ghana Innovations Awards 2021

Ghanaian celebrity, lifestyle and award-winning entertainment blogger, YouTuber and social media marketer Shadrack Owusu known publicly as The King Of Bloggers has earned two nominations at the 2021 edition of Ghana Innovations Awards.

The experienced blogger was nominated in the category of Best Youth Promoter/ Blogger and Young Male Entrepreneur as far as blogging is concerned.

The King Of Bloggers works of covering everything entertainment in Ghana and beyond and his attention to detail probably led to this enviable nominations at the 2nd edition of Ghana Innovations Awards 2021.

The King Of Bloggers is visible across all social media platforms and has a very huge following.

The event organizers, , released the list few days ago and have indicated that this year’s edition would be an awesome one.

Submitted by: thekingofbloggers.com

