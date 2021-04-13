The King Of Bloggers gets Two Nominations at Ghana Innovations Awards 2021

PlugTimes.com April 13, 2021
The King of Bloggers Ghana Innovation Awards 2021

Ghanaian celebrity, lifestyle and award-winning entertainment blogger, YouTuber and social media marketer Shadrack Owusu known publicly as The King Of Bloggers has earned two nominations at the 2021 edition of Ghana Innovations Awards.

The experienced blogger was nominated in the category of Best Youth Promoter/ Blogger and Young Male Entrepreneur as far as blogging is concerned.

The King Of Bloggers works of covering everything entertainment in Ghana and beyond and his attention to detail probably led to this enviable nominations at the 2nd edition of Ghana Innovations Awards 2021.

READ ALSO: Why Twitter is Setting Up its Africa Head Office in Ghana

The King Of Bloggers is visible across all social media platforms and has a very huge following.

The event organizers, , released the list few days ago and have indicated that this year’s edition would be an awesome one.

The King of Bloggers Ghana Innovation Awards 2021

Submitted by: thekingofbloggers.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Wendy Shay

SNATCHED! Wendy Shay Shows She Owns Her ‘Shayning’ Body

April 13, 2021
Bella Date Rush skin body poolside

Bella of Date Rush sets Internet on Fire with her Latest Poolside Photo

April 13, 2021
Rose Date Rush

VIDEO: Some Date Rush Contestants are ‘Chopping’ Themselves – Rose Reveals

April 12, 2021
Yaw Tog

Netizens Troll Yaw Tog over Accent in “Me” Freestyle

April 12, 2021
Back to top button
Close