EntertainmentMusic Plug!

DOWNLOAD: Sarkodie – Come Back ft. Moelogo (prod by MOG)

PlugTimes.com January 7, 2021
Sarkodie come back song mp3 moelogo

Download Sarkodie ‘Come Back’ song / mp3

Sarkodie drops ‘Come Back’, a new song for those who have fallen in love again.

The song which features Moelogo was produced by MOG Beatz.

Download / stream and enjoy ‘Come Back’ by Sarkodie below:

Sarkodie come back song mp3 moelogo

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close